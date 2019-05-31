South Africa

Limpopo prison officials arrested by Hawks for tender corruption

31 May 2019 - 15:31 By ernest mabuza
The Hawks in Limpopo have arrested two prison officials and a third person in connection with tender fraud.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

The Hawks have arrested two correctional services officials in connection with tender irregularities in Limpopo. 

A companion of one of the officials stationed at the Kutama Sinthumule Prison in Louis Trichardt was also taken into custody.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said a procurement officer and an official at the human resources department at the prison were arrested on Wednesday.

Maluleke said investigations revealed that the officials allegedly connived with a supplier and unduly approved a tender for mattresses at the facility at exorbitant prices in exchange for alleged kickbacks.

Maluleke said the investigation revealed that the procurement officer further transferred just over R130,000 into the same accomplice’s bank account.

“The suspects have been warned to appear at the Makhado Magistrate’s Court on the 20th of June 2019 to face charges related to fraud, corruption and money laundering,” Maluleke said.

“In November last year, this [procurement officer] together with Edith Pengson, 56, were arrested by the same team, for allegedly overpricing services in return for gratification amounting to over R2.3m,” Maluleke said.

Maluleke said the officer and Pengson were expected back in court on June 28.

