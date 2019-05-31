South Africa

One of two people killed in Goodwood hijacking was a Rwanda national and critic of its government

31 May 2019 - 17:11 By Nico Gous

One of the two people killed in shootout with police in Cape Town on Thursday was a Rwandan national.

Rwandan high commissioner to SA Vincent Karega confirmed that Camir Nkuruziza was a metered taxi driver who was hijacked on on the corner of Hugo and Milton roads in Goodwood around 5pm.

Karega said the hijackers put Nkuruziza in the backseat of the car and sped off before he was killed in the crossfire in the shootout with the police.

“Probably they wanted to take the car … Maybe they wanted to take him somewhere it is dark or so and dump him. I don’t know,” Karega said.

Ugandan news site New Vision reported Nkuruziza was Rwandan President Paul Kagame’s former bodyguard before he became a government critic. The publication suggested he was assassinated instead of a victim of crime.

Karega believes the article is an attempt by Uganda to discredit the Rwandan government.

“Any opportunity for them is a political weapon.”

WATCH | Ipid investigating Cape Town shootout in which two killed by cops

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has opened an investigation after two people were killed in Cape Town when police opened fire ...
News
3 hours ago

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) and the police are investigating the shooting. The police opened fire on the suspected hijackers and killed two people.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said: “It is alleged that there was a collision with a number of vehicles at an intersection. An SAPS member approached the vehicle and it is alleged that one suspect attempted to stab the SAPS member.”

He added: “Eight shots were fired by the SAPS member into the hijacked vehicle.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told TimesLIVE earlier: “According to information, a vehicle that was allegedly hijacked, a Toyota Etios, was spotted by the police and the driver fled. A high-speed chase ensued and the vehicle collided with three vehicles. Two men in their thirties were shot and fatally wounded.”

Seven people, including a child, were taken to medical facilities for treatment. No arrests have been made.

MORE:

WATCH | 'I've recorded gruesome things. But I survived' - it's a wrap for police cameraman after 42 years

Everyone gets to see the people in front of the camera. But the man who has been behind it for so many years is now getting the spotlight.
News
6 hours ago

Agrizzi lost valuables worth R378,000 during petrol station robbery, police say

The police service confirmed it was investigating the case of armed robbery after former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, 51 was robbed his personal ...
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  2. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  3. Whopping salaries and perks for new cabinet: here are the numbers South Africa
  4. Man wakes up after drunken night out to find his penis cut off World
  5. Trevor Manuel 'vindicated': EFF must pay him R500,000 for defamation South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X