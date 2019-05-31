Police slam the spread of video falsely linked to Naledi Lethoba

Welkom police have expressed concern that a gruesome video circulating on social media is being linked to the murder of Naledi Lethoba, 21, in Welkom two weeks ago. The video shows a young woman being stabbed several times.

"We are very concerned about the fact that people are distributing such a video, and also linking it to the victim's [Lethoba's] death. It is unacceptable and we want to deal with them," said police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng.

A Google search showed that the incident occurred in Brazil. The video was released by Brazilian police with the intention of tracking down three female gang members. Their modus operandi is to take selfies before committing crimes, as well as live stream the violent attacks they carry out on their rivals.