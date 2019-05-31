Truck driver attacked near Pietermaritzburg
A 49-year-old truck driver was shot and wounded and his vehicle set alight in Inchanga near Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said unknown men fired shots at the driver and set his truck alight on the M224 near Caravan Park at about 1.30am.
A 49-year-old truck driver was shot and his vehicle set alight by three men on the R103 between Inchanga Park and Inchanga Station. The motive has not yet been established. pic.twitter.com/NF1iGj7Xh6— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) May 31, 2019
"He sustained a gunshot wound to the knee and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," she said.
Inchanga police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.