Truck driver attacked near Pietermaritzburg

31 May 2019 - 15:11 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Police said unknown men fired shots at the driver and set his truck alight.
A 49-year-old truck driver was shot and wounded and his vehicle set alight in Inchanga near Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said unknown men fired shots at the driver and set his truck alight on the M224 near Caravan Park at about 1.30am.

"He sustained a gunshot wound to the knee and was taken to hospital for medical attention. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," she said.

Inchanga police are investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

