WATCH | 'I've recorded gruesome things. But I survived' - it's a wrap for police cameraman after 42 years

The 60-year-old began shooting video eight years into his police career, after he was chosen for a training session by the SABC.

"They took this camera… and they put it on the table and I fell in love with the camera," he said. "I said this is what I want to do for the rest of my life. That changed my whole life."

Van Lill initially captured footage of riots, especially in the mid-1980s at the height of conflict.

"The '80s... '85, it was tough. I’ve experienced gruesome things, I've recorded gruesome things. But I survived. You have to learn how to build up defence mechanisms. You have to set yourself a goal, that one day you will be out of this."

Sure enough, he was able to see the country transition first-hand.

"I said, one day this is going to change and change for the better. And I was very fortunate, as a cameraman again on the day of change, when the honorable Nelson Mandela was released. I was there, I was filming."

An innumerable amount of his footage has appeared in police programmes like Police File and When Duty Calls, as well as on national and international news.

Some of the video he captured included drug and gun busts, chases and arrests - "things you only see in the movies," he said.