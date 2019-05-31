South Africa

WATCH | KZN fishermen rescued after wave capsizes boat, killing one

31 May 2019 - 11:28 By ORRIN SINGH
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and IPSS ambulance services responded to a capsized boat off Mtunzini, north of Durban, on Friday morning.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and IPSS ambulance services responded to a capsized boat off Mtunzini, north of Durban, on Friday morning.
Image: Supplied

One person died and three others were injured when a commercial fishing boat capsized after launching at Mtunzini, north of Durban, on Friday morning.

According IPSS Medial Rescue’s Paul Herbst, three people sustained injuries and were transported by helicopter for treatment.

“The boat came into difficulty while launching. While out, a wave capsized the boat and the crew, including the skipper, fell overboard.”

Herbst said one of the crew succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene by IPSS paramedics.

The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said the skipper managed to swim to shore with the crew member, but unfortunately he died.

One crew member was not injured. 

Lambinon said the NSRI launched a sea rescue craft to recover the boat, which was floundering in the sea.

MORE

Five fishermen rescued after hitting a whale off the Western Cape coast

Five fishermen were forced to abandon their boat after they struck a whale near Lambert's Bay, in the Western Cape on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

KZN police resume search for holidaymaker presumed drowned

Police divers are continuing their search for a Johannesburg holidaymaker, who was swept out to sea near a popular Umhlanga resort on Sunday.
News
1 week ago

Three fishermen missing off southern Cape coast after boat capsizes

Three fishermen are missing after their boat capsized between Hawston and Kleinmond on the southern Cape coast on Friday, the National Sea Rescue ...
News
1 week ago

KZN kayak angler all at sea as fish drags him deeper into the ocean

A KwaZulu-Natal angler, who was fishing from his kayak on the south coast, ran into trouble after a fish he hooked dragged him further into the ocean ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  2. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  3. Whopping salaries and perks for new cabinet: here are the numbers South Africa
  4. Man wakes up after drunken night out to find his penis cut off World
  5. Trevor Manuel 'vindicated': EFF must pay him R500,000 for defamation South Africa

Latest Videos

Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station
Elderly woman found tied to bench on hospital floor
X