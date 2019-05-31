WATCH | KZN fishermen rescued after wave capsizes boat, killing one
One person died and three others were injured when a commercial fishing boat capsized after launching at Mtunzini, north of Durban, on Friday morning.
According IPSS Medial Rescue’s Paul Herbst, three people sustained injuries and were transported by helicopter for treatment.
“The boat came into difficulty while launching. While out, a wave capsized the boat and the crew, including the skipper, fell overboard.”
[WATCH] One person has died while three others were rescued when a commercial fishing boat capsized while launching in Mtunzini, north of Durban. Visuals and audio via @IPSSRescue #SeaRescue @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/5nEyACYDEl— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) May 31, 2019
Herbst said one of the crew succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene by IPSS paramedics.
The NSRI's Craig Lambinon said the skipper managed to swim to shore with the crew member, but unfortunately he died.
One crew member was not injured.
Lambinon said the NSRI launched a sea rescue craft to recover the boat, which was floundering in the sea.