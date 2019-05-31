Yes, you must give a refugee life-saving treatment, court tells hospital
31 May 2019 - 19:00
A chronically ill asylum seeker who was refused treatment at Helen Joseph Hospital has managed to secure a draft order that will allow her to continue to receive the triweekly dialysis she requires simply to stay alive.
The Sunday Times reported earlier Alem Bazabe Ereselo was forced to approach the High Court in Johannesburg for help after doctors at Helen Joseph told her she was not entitled to the chronic treatment because of her status as a refugee from Ethiopia.
- For more on this story, please visit Times Select.