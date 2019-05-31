South Africa

Yes, you must give a refugee life-saving treatment, court tells hospital

31 May 2019 - 19:00 By Shain Germaner
Alem Bazabe Ereselo was told that without chronic kidney dialysis, she would die. Her status as an Ethiopian refugee was allegedly the reason Helen Joseph Hospital told her she was not eligible for treatment.
Alem Bazabe Ereselo was told that without chronic kidney dialysis, she would die. Her status as an Ethiopian refugee was allegedly the reason Helen Joseph Hospital told her she was not eligible for treatment.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo

A chronically ill asylum seeker who was refused treatment at Helen Joseph Hospital has managed to secure a draft order that will allow her to continue to receive the triweekly dialysis she requires simply to stay alive.

The Sunday Times reported earlier Alem Bazabe Ereselo was forced to approach the High Court in Johannesburg for help after doctors at Helen Joseph told her she was not entitled to the chronic treatment because of her status as a refugee from Ethiopia.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'You white people, you make me sick,' licensing department official ... South Africa
  2. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  3. Whopping salaries and perks for new cabinet: here are the numbers South Africa
  4. Man wakes up after drunken night out to find his penis cut off World
  5. Trevor Manuel 'vindicated': EFF must pay him R500,000 for defamation South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X