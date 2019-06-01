South Africa

Durban transport mogul's kidnapped daughter located in an apartment

01 June 2019 - 10:21 By Bongani Mthethwa
Sandra Moonsamy, the daughter of the owners of Crossmoor Transport in Durban, has been located in an apartment in UShaka Marine after she was kidnapped on Thursday evening.
Image: Reaction Unit

Sandra Moonsamy, the daughter of the owners of Crossmoor Transport in Durban who was kidnapped on Thursday, has has been located in an apartment building in Durban near Ushaka Marine.

Her kidnappers have contacted the family to negotiate a ransom and the Hawks are currently supervising the negotiations. Moonsamy’s family are relieved that she is okay but have asked the community to continue to pray for her safe return. 

Hawks provincial spokesman Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo confirmed that they were assisting with the investigation but could not confirm at what stage the investigations were.

Moonsamy, a mother of two, worked at the family business in the finance department. Police said she was forced off Stapleton Road near the M13 in Pinetown by armed men while driving to her Westville home. The armed men allegedly bundled her into their own vehicle and sped off, leaving her bullet-riddled Range Rover behind.

According to the Reaction Unit SA, her vehicle’s driver’s side glass had two bullet holes and the passenger window was smashed in. A passing security vehicle attempted to follow the suspects and was fired upon. Moonsamy’s handbag and phone were left at the scene.

