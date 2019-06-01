South Africa

Three women injured in cash-in-transit heist in Randfontein

01 June 2019 - 14:49 By TimesLIVE
Three women were injured during a cash-in-transit robbery in Randfontein on the West Rand.
Three women were injured during a cash-in-transit robbery in Randfontein on the West Rand.
Image: Supplied by Netcare 911

Three women were injured when they were apparently hijacked by suspects trying to escape after a cash-in-transit heist in Randfontein on the West Rand on Saturday morning, according to paramedics.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the emergency medical service had arrived on the scene at 8.46am, shortly after the cash in transit robbery had taken place on Van der Berg Street in Kocksoord, Randfontein.  

“Reports from the scene indicate that three adult females were injured when they were hijacked as the suspects were trying to escape.

“The patients were assessed on scene and found to be in a stable position and declined ambulance transportation to hospital,” Herbst said.

No further details were immediately available.

MORE

Stash of cash, guns found as police arrest 'cash-in-transit robbers'

Police confirmed on Wednesday that two men were arrested in connection with a brazen cash-in-transit heist at Laudium Square in Pretoria.
News
1 week ago

R1m reward on offer to nab Pretoria cash-in-transit robbers

A cash-in-transit company is putting up a R1m reward for information that leads to the successful arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Armed men attack cash-in-transit van in brazen Laudium heist

CCTV footage showing a brazen cash-in-transit heist carried out at Laudium Square in Pretoria on Tuesday has surfaced on social media.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  2. Petrol attendant pays for stranded motorist's fuel and warms SA hearts South Africa
  3. WATCH | Angelo Agrizzi held up at gunpoint at Joburg petrol station South Africa
  4. Whopping salaries and perks for new cabinet: here are the numbers South Africa
  5. WATCH | Mamelodi mother, 76, is tied to hospital benches, forced to lie on floor South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X