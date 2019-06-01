Two suspects arrested for taxi-related killing in Limpopo

Limpopo police have arrested two suspects aged 30 and 37 in connection with the murder of a taxi driver who was gunned down in Mankweng in Polokwane in the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred at a traffic light on the R71 road between between Polokwane and Tzaneen.

“It is alleged a combi from Mpumalanga province in the Kabokweni area, came to collect students from the University of Limpopo for the school recession. While getting out of Mankweng, the driver of the combi, who was transporting 15 university students, was pulled off the road and stopped by a group of taxi people who demanded the road permit. Subsequently, a conflict ensued until one of these taxi people produced a fire arm and shot at the taxi driver several times, killing him instantly,” police said in a statement.

“The police were notified, responded immediately and started to search for the suspects involved in this matter and within a few hours, the two suspects were apprehended. During the arrest, one licensed firearm, believed to be the weapon used in the killing of this person, was also seized,” police added.

The suspects will appear before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court soon, they said.

“The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba has condemned this senseless killing with the strongest terms. The behaviour of some of the taxi operators along the roads in this province, is a matter of concern to us as the police.

“Members of the taxi associations who are still perpetrating this type of incidents, are going to be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise, concluded General Ledwaba.

“The police investigations are still continuing,” the statement read.