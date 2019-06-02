South Africa

Durban paramedic hailed for rescuing woman trapped in burning building

02 June 2019 - 16:20 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A Durban paramedic and a security guard made their way into a burning building to rescue an elderly woman trapped on the third floor.

Ian Wessels was on his way to work when he saw the fire on Saturday, said Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

“One of the Rescue Care management team were on their way to the offices when they came across a flat fully engulfed in flames and members of the public requested assistance,” Jamieson said.

Bystanders said there was possibly a person stuck on the third floor of the burning building.

“Together with a security guard, our paramedic entered the premises and made his way to the third floor and helped rescue an elderly lady believed to be in her 70s. He carried her out and administered medical assistance until an ambulance arrived.”

The woman was transported to hospital in a stable condition.

“Rescue Care would like to congratulate the paramedic who stopped and definitely saved a life today,” Jamieson said.

