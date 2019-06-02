South Africa

R90m contract 'a conduit' for 'benefit' of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko

02 June 2019 - 00:00 By BONGANI FUZILE and GRAEME HOSKEN
Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko allegedly instructed ABB to subcontract work at Kusile power station to a company called Leago.
Former Eskom boss Matshela Koko allegedly instructed ABB to subcontract work at Kusile power station to a company called Leago.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

The Special Investigating Unit is probing claims made by global engineering giant ABB in a written submission that former Eskom boss Matshela Koko instructed it to subcontract work at Kusile power station to a company called Leago, which was, according to the submission, "a conduit for his benefit".

Following this, ABB agreed to a R90m contract with Leago.

Koko went to university with Leago owner Thabo Mokwena, and was also a groomsman at his wedding. Both Koko and Mokwena this week denied there was anything untoward about the deal.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.


Want to read the full Sunday Times?
Subscribe online from R80 per month or try our R15 day pass

Most read

  1. Petrol attendant pays for stranded motorist's fuel and warms SA hearts South Africa
  2. WATCH | Angelo Agrizzi held up at gunpoint at Joburg petrol station South Africa
  3. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  4. Former SA accountant murdered wife because she was 'sexually aggressive' South Africa
  5. Students in solidarity with victim as mutilation accused appears in Welkom court South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X