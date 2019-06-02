South Africa

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana 'has resigned': reports

02 June 2019 - 12:11 By TimesLIVE
South African Airways CEO Vuyani Jarana. File photo
South African Airways CEO Vuyani Jarana. File photo
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Elizabeth Sejake

SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana has resigned, according to media reports on Sunday.

Jarana said in his resignation letter to the SAA board that the airline's turnaround strategy was being “systemically undermined” and he could no longer assure the board that it was achievable, reported financial news website Fin24.

Jarana was appointed CEO in November 2017.

The SABC reported on Sunday that SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali referred queries about the reported resignation to the department of public enterprises. The department, in turn, referred media to SAA board chairperson JB Magwaza who could not immediately be reached for comment.

SAA warns of new security restrictions on flights to US

SA Airways (SAA) has warned passengers travelling to the US about additional restrictions on carrying liquids, aerosols and gels in their cabin ...
News
2 months ago

Public Enterprises spokesperson Adrian Lackay said SAA would release a statement on the matter during the course of the day, reported eNCA.

"Ways of working between the executive, the board and minister [without apportioning blame] have made it difficult to operate with required speed and agility," Fin24 quoted the resignation letter as saying.

Business Day reported in May that Jarana said SAA could be turned around despite the airline posting losses since 2012 and still expecting more guarantees from the Treasury to stay afloat.

Speaking during a discussion hosted by Deloitte, he said: “As much as there is impatience and many South Africans are fed up about the state of SOEs, we have to recognise that we are where we are and we did not get here overnight. It’s been a process of systemic degradation over a period of time.”

This is a developing story.

MORE

Boeing 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects it could take until August before the Boeing Co 737 MAX returns to service, the airline ...
News
4 days ago

Direct flights restore historic link between Cape Town and St Helena

Cape Town will again connect the world with St Helena, one of the world's most remote islands, when a direct flight begins in December.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Lion Air pilot grounded after beating hotel clerk over ironing

A pilot for Indonesia's Lion Air who beat a hotel clerk because he was unhappy with how his uniform was ironed has been grounded, the airline said ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Petrol attendant pays for stranded motorist's fuel and warms SA hearts South Africa
  2. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Angelo Agrizzi held up at gunpoint at Joburg petrol station South Africa
  4. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  5. Former SA accountant murdered wife because she was 'sexually aggressive' South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X