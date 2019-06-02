South Africa

Truck torched, petrol bomb thrown at fleeing driver

02 June 2019 - 10:14 By TimesLIVE
A sleeping truck driver was seriously injured when his truck was torched near Touws River early on Sunday.
A sleeping truck driver was seriously injured when his truck was torched near Touws River early on Sunday.
Image: ER24

A truck driver who pulled over to rest on the side of the highway was seriously injured when he was attacked with petrol bombs in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 50-year-old man sustained burn wounds when his truck was set alight on the N1 about 10 kilometres outside the town of Touws River in the Western Cape.

The incident is the latest in a spate of attacks on trucks across the country. The Road Freight Association revealed in May that 1,300 trucks had been damaged or destroyed over the past year.

“At approximately 1am on Sunday morning, paramedics from ER24 came across the incident where they found the man’s truck well alight on the side of the road," ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement about the latest incident.

"The man was found some distance away from his truck. He had sustained serious burn wounds and a possible injury to his ankle. 

“He explained to paramedics that he and his brother pulled over on the side of the highway with their trucks to rest.

Truck driver attacked near Pietermaritzburg

A 49-year-old truck driver was shot and wounded and his vehicle set alight in Inchanga near Pietermaritzburg on Friday morning.
News
1 day ago

“While he was sleeping, a petrol bomb was thrown through one of the windows of his truck’s cab, setting it alight. He managed to jump out of the truck and was apparently chased by an unknown number of men who threw another petrol bomb directly at him.”

The driver was treated at the scene and then transported to Mediclinic Worcester for further care.

Touws River police and the Worcester fire department attended the scene.

MORE

Direct, deadly attacks on SA truck drivers are getting worse

Rocks being hurled directly at truck drivers is "something new" as a spate of attacks on the "soft targets" plays out on the country's roads - some ...
News
2 weeks ago

Second truck stoned in De Doorns in the space of two days

Another truck has been stoned in De Doorns in the Western Cape.
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Truck stoned by pedestrian on Durban highway

Another truck has been attacked in the last couple of days on KwaZulu-Natal’s highways, this time in Durban.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Petrol attendant pays for stranded motorist's fuel and warms SA hearts South Africa
  2. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Angelo Agrizzi held up at gunpoint at Joburg petrol station South Africa
  4. Student arrested after mutilation and murder of young Welkom woman South Africa
  5. Former SA accountant murdered wife because she was 'sexually aggressive' South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X