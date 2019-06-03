South Africa

CEO who pledged cash for charity if he could not fix SAA resigns

03 June 2019 - 07:11 By TimesLIVE
Vuyani Jarana has resigned as CEO of South African Airways.
Vuyani Jarana has resigned as CEO of South African Airways.
Image: Gallo Images / Rapport / Elizabeth Sejake

The South African Airways (SAA) board has accepted the resignation of Vuyani Jarana, group chief executive officer.

Jarana, who joined SAA in November 2017, attempted to lead a strategy to return the airline to financial and operational sustainability. In June last year, he accepted the challenge from Free Market Foundation executive director Leon Louw to pay R100‚000 to charity if his three-year turnaround plan for the airline did not succeed. If he had led the airline into profit‚ Louw would have had to stump up the cash.

On Sunday, JB Magwaza, SAA chairman, said in a statement: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr Jarana for his service and commitment to the airline. He contributed to returning confidence and credibility to the airline. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

'Fake' SAA pilot arrested

Police have confirmed that William Chandler - the senior pilot from South African Airways (SAA) who had flown commercial airplanes for more than 20 ...
News
2 months ago

In his resignation letter Jarana cited slow decision-making and red tape at the airline, as well as blurred lines of accountability, for his departure, Business Day reports.  The reporting lines straddle both the Department of Public Enterprises, as the shareholder representative, and the Treasury, as the custodian of the Public Finance Management Act, under which SAA operates. Business Day said the turnaround strategy at the airline requires R21.7bn in funding to enable it to break even by 2021.

Magwaza said the airline will continue to implement actions to reduce SAA’s cost structure and make the airline more competitive domestically and globally.

“In terms of his contractual obligations, Mr Jarana has committed to remain until the end of August to ensure an orderly transition of his responsibilities, which is a matter that the Board will consider,” said Magwaza.

The airline said details on transitional arrangements will be announced soon.

MORE

Vusi Pikoli to head up risk and compliance at ailing SAA

Cash-strapped national airline SAA has appointed former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Vusi Pikoli as its chief risk and compliance ...
News
4 months ago

SAA will soar if it gets political support without political interference

Instead of bringing "the world to Africa and taking Africa to the world", SAA has become a national nightmare
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

You're on! CEO puts up his own money for bet he can fix SAA

South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana has taken up the challenge from Free Market Foundation executive director Leon Louw to pay R100‚000 to ...
Business
11 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  2. Petrol attendant pays for stranded motorist's fuel and warms SA hearts South Africa
  3. WATCH | Ipid investigating Cape Town shootout in which two killed by cops South Africa
  4. WATCH | Angelo Agrizzi held up at gunpoint at Joburg petrol station South Africa
  5. Three women injured in cash-in-transit heist in Randfontein South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X