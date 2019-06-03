South Africa

Chaining dogs can get you a criminal record, as East Rand man finds out

03 June 2019 - 09:02 By TimesLIVE
An Etwatwa man has been convicted of animal cruelty.
An Etwatwa man has been convicted of animal cruelty.
Image: SPCA

A 36-year-old man living in Etwatwa, Gauteng, has been found guilty in the Daveyton Magistrate's Court of animal cruelty, for chaining and confining his dogs.

The conviction was handed down on Friday, with the offence having taken place in 2017.

The court affirmed that animals are regarded as sentient beings that are capable of suffering and experiencing pain.

"After nearly two years of travelling back and forth, and over 16 appearances, justice has been served," the SPCA said in a statement.

SPCA inspector Shiven Bodasing had found five dogs chained and caged, living in dirty and parasitic conditions, on the premises in Etwatwa.

The owner of the dogs, Gift Mtshali, was arrested and charged for contravening the Animals Protection Act.

Mtshali was sentenced to a R6,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment.

“I am ecstatic at the sentence handed down. The honourable magistrate was unequivocally clear in her view of the crimes committed and stated that it is unacceptable behaviour in respect of the ill treatment the animals endured ... It is essential that justice is done and in a manner that will serve to deter others from committing the same crimes," said Inspector Bodasing.

MORE

KZN deputy mayor, bodyguard found guilty of shooting dog

KwaZulu-Natal politician Phumlani Ntombela and his bodyguard have been found guilty of the cruel shooting of a dog in the Melmoth area, the National ...
News
2 weeks ago

Wounded, battered and chained - fighting-dogs rescued from Modimolle

A partially blind, hearing-impaired pitbull was among 22 dogs found chained and caged in a filthy enclosure in Modimolle, Limpopo, the National ...
News
1 month ago

Criminal case open after NSPCA comes to the rescue of ailing lions

Lion farmer charged with contravening the Animal Protection Act
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  2. Crowdfunding campaign soars for hero petrol attendant South Africa
  3. R90m contract 'a conduit' for 'benefit' of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko South Africa
  4. ANC 'integrity' backlash News
  5. Petrol attendant pays for stranded motorist's fuel and warms SA hearts South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X