'Evil versus good': Religion cuts both ways in Krugersdorp murder trial

Judge Ellem Francis said on Monday he would allow hearsay evidence in the Krugersdorp murder case as long as it did not render the trial unfair.

Judge Francis started delivering judgment on Monday by recapping evidence and quoting case law.

Cecilia Steyn, 37, Zak Valentine, 33, and Marcel Steyn, 21, have pleaded not guilty to 32 counts, including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and intimidation.

Marcel's mother, Marinda Steyn, 51, has already been sentenced to 11 life terms for the killing spree. Her brother, Le Roux Steyn, entered into a plea bargain with the state in 2018 and is serving a 25-year prison term.

The state's case is that they were all part of Electus Per Deus, a group that viewed itself as "chosen by God" and which allegedly killed 11 people between 2012 and 2016.