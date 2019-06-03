Family of kidnapped Durban businesswoman 'holding up' as search enters day four

The brother of kidnapped Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy, 44, has said that his family are "holding up" as the search for the Westville mother enters it's fourth day.

Inderan Naicker told TimesLIVE on Monday that his sister's two children were currently with them but wouldn't be drawn on further comment regarding the incident.

Moonsamy was on Thursday kidnapped from her black Range Rover after being "forced off the road" by three vehicles on the M13 off-ramp on Stapleton Road in Pinetown at about 6.30pm.