Family of kidnapped Durban businesswoman 'holding up' as search enters day four
The brother of kidnapped Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy, 44, has said that his family are "holding up" as the search for the Westville mother enters it's fourth day.
Inderan Naicker told TimesLIVE on Monday that his sister's two children were currently with them but wouldn't be drawn on further comment regarding the incident.
Moonsamy was on Thursday kidnapped from her black Range Rover after being "forced off the road" by three vehicles on the M13 off-ramp on Stapleton Road in Pinetown at about 6.30pm.
It is understood that private investigator, Brad Nathanson, has been roped in to help track down Moonsamy.
Shortly after Moonsamy was kidnapped the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, took over investigations into the case.
Provincial spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo could not provide any update on the investigations.
Meanwhile, Pinetown resident Chris Pelser, 66, said he heard a number of gunshots that evening.
"I was sitting on the veranda with my wife and we heard two shots and I still said 'nah, that doesn't sound like gunshots,' but then within a minute there was a series of shots, about eight gunshots - I could be wrong.
"Then I came out and I saw cars stopping under the bridge and I thought there was an accident under the bridge but there wasn't because when I looked at the cars on the freeway I saw them all applying brakes."
Pelser, who's home is situated on Stapleton Road, less than 100 metres away from where the incident occurred, said he was shocked when he heard that Moonsamy was kidnapped.
"I can't imagine what the family are going through," he said.