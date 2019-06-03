Four 'unattended' children burn to death in KZN home

Police are investigating a case of child neglect after four children died in a fire at a home in Hillcrest, outside Durban, on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an inquest had been opened by Hillcrest police after the children, aged one, four, six and seven, were allegedly left unattended by their mother.

"When she returned, she noticed that the bedroom where the kids were sleeping had caught fire.

"All four children were burnt inside the house and were declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Gwala.