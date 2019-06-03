South Africa

Four 'unattended' children burn to death in KZN home

03 June 2019 - 13:13 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Four children were killed in a house fire in Hillcrest, outside Durban, on Sunday.
Image: possohh / 123RF Stock Photo

Police are investigating a case of child neglect after four children died in a fire at a home in Hillcrest, outside Durban, on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said an inquest had been opened by Hillcrest police after the children, aged one, four, six and seven, were allegedly left unattended by their mother.

"When she returned, she noticed that the bedroom where the kids were sleeping had caught fire.

"All four children were burnt inside the house and were declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," said Gwala.

