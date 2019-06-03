Google Maps set to warn drivers about roadblocks, speed cameras

According to TechCrunch, the feature will be available on Android and iOS.

Android users will also be able to report mobile speed cameras and stationary cameras, with iOS and Android users being able to see those updates.

In an interview on CapeTalk, Justice Project South Africa spokesperson Howard Dembovsky said the app is not breaking any laws.

"There is nothing in our law that prevents this. It is not defeating the ends of justice and there's nothing new about it. This has been a feature in navigation devices from the outset," said Dembovsky.