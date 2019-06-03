South Africa

Google Maps set to warn drivers about roadblocks, speed cameras

03 June 2019 - 06:31 By Unathi Nkanjeni
There is nothing illegal about the feature, says expert.
Image: 123RF/ Kawee Wateesatogkij

Google Maps is introducing a feature that will alert drivers to roadblocks and speed cameras.

The feature will be rolled out in 40 countries, including South Africa.

The current speed limit will be visible in the bottom corner of the app, while speed traps will show up as icons on the roads.

Reckless driving may negate your claim

Onus is on you to obey rules of the road for insurance to apply
Business
1 week ago

According to TechCrunch, the feature will be available on Android and iOS.

Android users will also be able to report mobile speed cameras and stationary cameras, with iOS and Android users being able to see those updates.

In an interview on CapeTalk, Justice Project South Africa spokesperson Howard Dembovsky said the app is not breaking any laws.

"There is nothing in our law that prevents this. It is not defeating the ends of justice and there's nothing new about it. This has been a feature in navigation devices from the outset," said Dembovsky.

