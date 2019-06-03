South Africa

'He was just a good boy who loved school': Family mourns slain teen

03 June 2019 - 19:01 By Nonkululeko Njilo
MEC Panyaza Lesufi stands next to the body of a grade ten pupil who was killed by fellow learners at Forest High School, Johannesburg, on June 3 2019.
MEC Panyaza Lesufi stands next to the body of a grade ten pupil who was killed by fellow learners at Forest High School, Johannesburg, on June 3 2019.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Scenes of disbelief, shock, and grief emerged as family members sat across from police crime scene tape that surrounded the lifeless body of 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela.

The school pupil was stabbed to death - allegedly by fellows pupils - just outside Forest High School in Turfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday.

Grade 8 pupil Bakwela was killed during an alleged gang rivalry fight between the "STK" and "IDV" gangs.

Three learners were reportedly attacked and two were hospitalised -- but Bakwela died on the scene.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a preliminary investigation revealed that the "perpetrator", who is a learner, had provided the school with a false home address.

"What we have established thus far is that, unfortunately, the perpetrator provided the school with a wrong home address. When the police went to the address that we have in our books we established we have a wrong home address.

"But the family is assisting, is co-operating with us. They've taken the police to the suspect's hideout and we are quite convinced the police will do their work and arrest that particular individual," reassured Lesufi.

Shattered

Bakwela's distraught uncle, Raymond Okitai, said the family had been shattered following the incident.

"He was just a good boy who loved school. Even this morning his mother asked why he was going to school because he was not writing," lamented Okitai.

He said the family had been disappointed at how the school did not alert the family of the news. He also slammed emergency services who allegedly did not immediately report to the scene.

"We heard from my friend's daughter who is also a pupil at the school. She said exams were cancelled because my nephew had been stabbed. When we arrived at the scene, he was still alive. He could have been saved, but the ambulance took a long time to arrive," he further charged.

Gangs

While the deceased had been described as a "good boy", a fellow pupil -- although echoing similar sentiments -- said that Bakwela was also a gang member who was involved in a fight last Friday.

"The one group had an exam [on Monday], the other did not. They just came for a fight like they normally did. Even on a Friday it was like that. I warned them to stop because someone would end up dead or someone getting arrested.

"I don't know what they are fighting about. It's like they are testing their strength," said an eyewitness and pupil at the school.

The mood was somber at the scene as scores of people gathered to show solidarity to the deceased family.  

Bakwela's grieving mother, Antho Mubiala, was overcome by emotion. She battled to maintain a straight posture as she watched her son's lifeless body wrapped in gold foil.

"Yhooo. Yhooo. Daniel. Daniel my son. Why did they kill Daniel?" cried Mubiala, who was clearly distressed.

Search

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said no arrests had been made -- but that police were working around the clock to catch the alleged perpetrators.

"We are still obtaining statements from the people that were around and those that are at hospital. As soon as they are at liberty to speak it is then we know what transpired," he said.

Mavela said two cases of attempted murder and one of murder had been registered.

Lesufi confirmed the incident could be gang related as some of the pupils had not been scheduled to be at school.

"We are told that this might be a gang related activity because things started last week Friday and they were carried over to today. As you can see, next to the body of the deceased, there were weapons and intention to attack as well," explained Lesufi.

Following the incident, Lesufi said the department had decided to suspend classes for 48 hours to provide counselling to all affected and allow for police investigation.  

"We find our selves consoling parents rather than congratulating them because their children have performed very well, but that's a situation we want to prioritise," added Lesufi.

READ MORE:

Grade 8 pupils accused of killing fellow pupil: Panyaza Lesufi

Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng education MEC, said on Monday he had been informed that two grade 8 pupils had allegedly stabbed a grade 10 pupil to ...
News
6 hours ago

Pupil who 'stabbed' classmate with a spoon over food in court for attempted murder

A 19-year-old pupil who allegedly stabbed a classmate with a spoon to get his lunch is due in court on Monday for attempted murder.
News
7 hours ago

Police slam the spread of video falsely linked to Naledi Lethoba

Welkom police have expressed concern that a gruesome video circulating on social media is being linked to the murder of Naledi Lethoba.
News
3 days ago

Colleagues mourn teacher as killer pupil gets 'lenient' 12 years in jail

"A good man, a motivational speaker, a passionate teacher who went the extra mile in assisting learners," are some of the words used to describe a ...
News
5 days ago

Disgruntled pupil who killed teacher after failing grade 7 gets 12 years in jail

A 17-year-old school pupil who stabbed a teacher to death in the Northern Cape was sentenced to 12 years' imprisonment on Monday by the Khathu High ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  2. Crowdfunding campaign soars for hero petrol attendant South Africa
  3. R90m contract 'a conduit' for 'benefit' of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko South Africa
  4. ANC 'integrity' backlash News
  5. Petrol attendant pays for stranded motorist's fuel and warms SA hearts South Africa

Latest Videos

'This thing has blown my mind': Meet the hero petrol attendant who helped 'save ...
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X