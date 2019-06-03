'He was just a good boy who loved school': Family mourns slain teen
Scenes of disbelief, shock, and grief emerged as family members sat across from police crime scene tape that surrounded the lifeless body of 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela.
The school pupil was stabbed to death - allegedly by fellows pupils - just outside Forest High School in Turfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday.
Grade 8 pupil Bakwela was killed during an alleged gang rivalry fight between the "STK" and "IDV" gangs.
Three learners were reportedly attacked and two were hospitalised -- but Bakwela died on the scene.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a preliminary investigation revealed that the "perpetrator", who is a learner, had provided the school with a false home address.
"What we have established thus far is that, unfortunately, the perpetrator provided the school with a wrong home address. When the police went to the address that we have in our books we established we have a wrong home address.
"But the family is assisting, is co-operating with us. They've taken the police to the suspect's hideout and we are quite convinced the police will do their work and arrest that particular individual," reassured Lesufi.
Shattered
Bakwela's distraught uncle, Raymond Okitai, said the family had been shattered following the incident.
"He was just a good boy who loved school. Even this morning his mother asked why he was going to school because he was not writing," lamented Okitai.
He said the family had been disappointed at how the school did not alert the family of the news. He also slammed emergency services who allegedly did not immediately report to the scene.
"We heard from my friend's daughter who is also a pupil at the school. She said exams were cancelled because my nephew had been stabbed. When we arrived at the scene, he was still alive. He could have been saved, but the ambulance took a long time to arrive," he further charged.
Gangs
While the deceased had been described as a "good boy", a fellow pupil -- although echoing similar sentiments -- said that Bakwela was also a gang member who was involved in a fight last Friday.
"The one group had an exam [on Monday], the other did not. They just came for a fight like they normally did. Even on a Friday it was like that. I warned them to stop because someone would end up dead or someone getting arrested.
"I don't know what they are fighting about. It's like they are testing their strength," said an eyewitness and pupil at the school.
The mood was somber at the scene as scores of people gathered to show solidarity to the deceased family.
Bakwela's grieving mother, Antho Mubiala, was overcome by emotion. She battled to maintain a straight posture as she watched her son's lifeless body wrapped in gold foil.
"Yhooo. Yhooo. Daniel. Daniel my son. Why did they kill Daniel?" cried Mubiala, who was clearly distressed.
Search
Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said no arrests had been made -- but that police were working around the clock to catch the alleged perpetrators.
"We are still obtaining statements from the people that were around and those that are at hospital. As soon as they are at liberty to speak it is then we know what transpired," he said.
Mavela said two cases of attempted murder and one of murder had been registered.
Lesufi confirmed the incident could be gang related as some of the pupils had not been scheduled to be at school.
"We are told that this might be a gang related activity because things started last week Friday and they were carried over to today. As you can see, next to the body of the deceased, there were weapons and intention to attack as well," explained Lesufi.
Following the incident, Lesufi said the department had decided to suspend classes for 48 hours to provide counselling to all affected and allow for police investigation.
"We find our selves consoling parents rather than congratulating them because their children have performed very well, but that's a situation we want to prioritise," added Lesufi.