'He was just a good boy who loved school': Family mourns slain teen

Scenes of disbelief, shock, and grief emerged as family members sat across from police crime scene tape that surrounded the lifeless body of 16-year-old Daniel Bakwela.

The school pupil was stabbed to death - allegedly by fellows pupils - just outside Forest High School in Turfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday.

Grade 8 pupil Bakwela was killed during an alleged gang rivalry fight between the "STK" and "IDV" gangs.

Three learners were reportedly attacked and two were hospitalised -- but Bakwela died on the scene.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a preliminary investigation revealed that the "perpetrator", who is a learner, had provided the school with a false home address.

"What we have established thus far is that, unfortunately, the perpetrator provided the school with a wrong home address. When the police went to the address that we have in our books we established we have a wrong home address.

"But the family is assisting, is co-operating with us. They've taken the police to the suspect's hideout and we are quite convinced the police will do their work and arrest that particular individual," reassured Lesufi.