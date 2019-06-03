Land grab leader condemns 'senseless, criminal' killing of wine farmer

The wine farmer who was murdered on Sunday evening had just settled a bitter dispute over 60 hectares of land which was occupied last year in Stellenbosch.

The land invasion resulted in the formation of the Azania informal settlement on the doorstep of the Louisenhof wine estate in 2018 and received international media coverage.

The leader of the land grab, Madisi Wanana, on Monday condemned the murder of Stefan Smit, 62, calling it senseless and criminal.

"There was no reason to do this. Why did this need to happen? He no longer owned the land," said Wanana.

Smit was shot dead in what police described as a house robbery on Sunday evening while having dinner with his wife and a visitor from Switzerland.