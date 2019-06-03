Lives in limbo as high court computers crash
03 June 2019 - 10:00
Lawyers have been “tearing their hair out” because the internal computer system in the high courts in Pretoria and Johannesburg was down for seven weeks, causing huge backlogs in orders being typed up and served.
And while the office of the chief justice said the problem had now been resolved, lawyers said the backlog had not been cleared and that some files had gone missing in the process.
- For more on this article, please visit Times Select.