Men arrested in death of metro cops ask to be kept in separate cells

Lawyers representing three men arrested in connection with the deaths of two Durban metro cops have asked that their clients be kept in separate cells.

Mondli Mthethwa, who represents Musawenkosi Ndebele and Bonginkosi Msomi, and Thembelihle Manzi, representing Thamsanqa Mabaso, told the Verulam Magistrate's court on Monday that they wanted their clients to be kept in separate cells at the Mayville police station.

The trio made their second appearance in court on Monday in connection with the murders of Sgt Zephinia Dladla, 61, and 40-year-old Const Sonto Mhlanga. The police officers were gunned down while guarding the home of Ward 52 councillor Moses Zulu in Bhambayi, near Phoenix, two weeks ago.