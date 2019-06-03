South Africa

Pupil who 'stabbed' classmate with a spoon over food in court for attempted murder

03 June 2019 - 12:27 By TimesLIVE
A pupil is facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing a classmate with a spoon to get his lunch.
A 19-year-old pupil who allegedly stabbed a classmate with a spoon to get his lunch is due in court on Monday for attempted murder.

The victim was admitted to hospital for treatment in East London.

Police arrested the teenager on Thursday at Zangwa village in Butterworth.

“It is alleged that the suspect stabbed another 19-year-old schoolboy with a spoon … inside the high school premises at Zangwa village, Butterworth,” said police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha.

“It is alleged that the suspect stabbed the victim for school food as the learners were given their lunch. The 19-year-old learner was taken to Butterworth hospital and later transferred to one of the East London hospitals.”

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old pupil allegedly stabbed his teacher to death in September 2018 for denying him food at a secondary school in Zeerust‚ North West.

