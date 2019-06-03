South Africa

Russian tourist and local friend rescued after jet ski motor fails

03 June 2019 - 11:33 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
The NSRI's new rescue craft was used to assist a Ballito man and a Russian woman who were stranded after their jet-ski's motor failed
Image: Supplied

A leisurely jet ski ride near Ballito, north of Durban, turned into a nightmare for a local man and his friend, a Russian visitor, after the vessel's motor failed leaving them stranded out at sea on Sunday.

A National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) team, including crew members of the newly launched sea rescue craft Alick Rennie, responded to a call for help from the man and the woman, who were in the vicinity of Salmon Bay.

The NSRI's Clifford Ireland said the jet ski was swept closer to shore in the onshore wind.

Ireland said another local on a fishing ski, attempted to assist the duo, by taking the Russian woman ashore, while the NSRI team towed the jet ski to deeper water and away from the shoreline for safety.

Ireland said no injuries were reported.

"This marks the new rescue craft Alick Rennie maiden sea rescue operation," said Ireland.

