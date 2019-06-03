Services 'back to normal' at Tygerberg Hospital after protest by cleaning staff

The nearly week-long protest by cleaners at the Western Cape’s biggest hospital - arising from months of allegedly being shortchanged for their work - came to a halt on Saturday.

Members of the custodial staff at Tygerberg Hospital, in Cape Town, claimed they were being paid for fewer hours than they actually worked and refused to clean any longer.

Their protest marked the start of discussions between the hospital, the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and cleaning service provider Afriboom to tackle the dispute.

On Saturday night, the matter was stifled by a court order, according to hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar.

"The department of health [in the] Western Cape approached the high court on Saturday June 1 for an urgent order preventing further action by the workers. An interim interdict was obtained late that evening," she said.