Veteran photographer and editor Herbert Mabuza has died

Veteran photographer Herbert Mabuza, who rose through the ranks to become managing editor of the Sunday Times and Sowetan, has died, colleagues said on Monday.

Mabuza was described as humble, passionate about photography and as someone whose door was always open.

"He was one of a kind, very selfless, you could literally call him anytime of the day," said fellow photographer Elmond Jiyane, who was mentored by Mabuza.

Details of Mabuza's death were not immediately provided. He had previously been hospitalised with heart problems.

During his long career, the lensman filmed momentous events in South African history.

He arrived at the scene of Chris Hani's assassination even before the police. His images reflected the political violence that preceded democracy and the former presidencies of Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki.