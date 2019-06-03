WATCH | This Hilton College video will give you the feels
A video of students from the prestigious Hilton College has sparked the right feels on social media.
The video, which is making the rounds on social media, shows pupils from the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands school singing and dancing to a song as a war cry.
The original video was posted on the Boys of Hilton Instagram page on March 24. It was recently shared by Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya, again thrusting it into the spotlight.
At the time of publishing this article, it had been viewed over 45,000 times.
Spirit! #BoysOfHilton @siyaxButhelezi @boysofhilton pic.twitter.com/ISdXvShnAz— Caster Semenya (@caster800m) May 29, 2019
Nothing can stop them
Videos of pupils’ enthusiastic renditions of popular songs have been doing the rounds on social media.
Last week, St David’s Marist Inanda's students went viral with their rendition of popular hit song All the Way Up by Fat Joe, Remy Ma and French Montana.
In the video, students jump, dance and chant the song's lyrics, “Nothing can stop me, I’m all the way up”.
The video got the thumbs-up from American rapper Fat Joe..
Queen's College in the Eastern Cape and St Stithians College in Johannesburg both produced renditions of the popular war-cry song, Thina Siyazalana.
See both videos below:
Queen's College:
Little brother leading the gwijo, wade waphakama kqala caba uyaliva😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/DbUi84SrL8— Aphiwe Xanywa (@Loyisokazi) February 1, 2019
St Stithians College:
Saints wins the war cry game. Y’all realize how great this is? 😢❤️ — @ststithians @oldstithians pic.twitter.com/fgAXRc5Cng— Tafa Ndlovu (@TafaNdlovu) June 1, 2019