WATCH | This Hilton College video will give you the feels

03 June 2019 - 12:46 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A video of boys from prestigious KZN Midlands school Hilton College has sparked 'the right feels' on social media.
A video of boys from prestigious KZN Midlands school Hilton College has sparked 'the right feels' on social media.
A video of students from the prestigious Hilton College has sparked the right feels on social media.

The video, which is making the rounds on social media, shows pupils from the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands school singing and dancing to a song as a war cry. 

The original video was posted on the Boys of Hilton Instagram page on March 24. It was recently shared by Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya, again thrusting it into the spotlight.

At the time of publishing this article, it had been viewed over 45,000 times.

Nothing can stop them

Videos of pupils’ enthusiastic renditions of popular songs have been doing the rounds on social media.

Last week, St David’s Marist Inanda's students went viral with their rendition of popular hit song All the Way Up by Fat Joe, Remy Ma and French Montana.

In the video, students jump, dance and chant the song's lyrics, “Nothing can stop me, I’m all the way up”.

The video got the thumbs-up from American rapper Fat Joe..

Queen's College in the Eastern Cape and St Stithians College in Johannesburg both produced renditions of the popular war-cry song, Thina Siyazalana.

See both videos below:

Queen's College:

St Stithians College:

The big dreams of Coronationville's little drum majorettes

Beneath the sequins and shiny white boots, these pre-teen drum majorettes are dedicated athletes who aspire to greatness, but most have to overcome ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

X