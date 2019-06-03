South Africa

WATCH | 'This thing has blown my mind': Meet Nkosikho Mbele - the hero petrol attendant

03 June 2019 - 14:50 By Anthony Molyneaux

Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele has become a bit of a celebrity after he helped Monet van Deventer at Shell Ultra City, outside Cape Town, by reaching into his own pocket to buy fuel for her after she forgot her bank card.

Mbele was worried Van Deventer would run out of petrol at night which could put her in danger.

"I checked her [petrol] gauge and I could see she was worried," Mbele tells TimesLIVE. "I could see it was low."

"I asked her if she will reach where she's going and she said she's not sure." 

Mbele then used R100 of his own money to put petrol in her car.

"I wasn't even thinking about the money, or if she was going to come back.

"I was not even expecting her to come back," he says. 

After the kind gesture, Van Deventer began a crowdfunding campaign to support Mbele and his family.

On Monday, more than R400,000 had so far been raised for the young man from Khayelitsha.

"I'm so grateful... this thing has blown my mind," says Mbele.

