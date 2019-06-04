South Africa

Armed robbers raid house on farm near Paarl

04 June 2019 - 09:22 By Dan Meyer
Saps have confirmed that a robbery took place at a farm in Klapmuts near Paarl on Tuesday.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Four armed robbers broke into a house on a farm near Paarl early on Tuesday, threatened the occupants and stole a firearm.

“The circumstances surrounding a house robbery which was perpetrated this morning at around 6:30am on a farm in Klapmuts are under police investigation,” said police  spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut.

“Four armed suspects gained access to the house, threatened the occupants and fled with a licensed firearm. They are yet to be arrested.”

A woman was allegedly assaulted during the robbery at Glen Gaul Farm.

The incident follows another armed robbery on a farm in the Boland area. Stellenbosch wine farmer Stefan Smit was shot dead by masked intruders at Louisenhof Wine Farm on Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. 

