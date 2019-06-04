South Africa

Cape Town 'train arsonist' to spend 30 days in psychiatric hospital

04 June 2019 - 11:18 By Stender Von Oehsen
The alleged Cape Town Metrorail train arsonist will undergo 30 days of observation at Valkenberg psychiatric facility.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Thobela Xoseni, the alleged Cape Town Metrorail train arsonist, was officially ordered on Tuesday to spend the next 30 days in the Valkenberg psychiatric institution.

During this time, Xoseni will get a mental assessment and be held there until his next appearance in the magistrate's court in Cape Town.

The 30-year-old will appear in court again on July 3 after his time in Valkenberg is completed.

Thobela Xoseni (standing) was ordered on June 4 to spend 30 days in Valkynberg psychiatric hospital after allegedly setting two Metrorail trains alight on Easter Sunday.
Image: Stender Von Oehsen

Xoseni appeared in court on Tuesday for the second consecutive day and for the fourth time overall. The proceedings on Monday and Tuesday took place a month after the previous meeting, when the district surgeon suggested Xoseni be referred for psychiatric observation.

Xoseni, from Khayelitsha, is accused of setting two trains alight on Easter Sunday [April 21] at Cape Town station. The damage is estimated at R33m.

He confessed in court to the crimes in the first proceeding, where he bluntly stated: "I burnt the trains."

