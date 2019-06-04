Cape Town 'train arsonist' to spend 30 days in psychiatric hospital

Thobela Xoseni, the alleged Cape Town Metrorail train arsonist, was officially ordered on Tuesday to spend the next 30 days in the Valkenberg psychiatric institution.

During this time, Xoseni will get a mental assessment and be held there until his next appearance in the magistrate's court in Cape Town.

The 30-year-old will appear in court again on July 3 after his time in Valkenberg is completed.