South Africa

Human rights commission told about 'lawlessness' in Alexandra

04 June 2019 - 09:19 By ZOË POSTMAN
Thandeka Mbassa (2nd left) of the Gauteng department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs gave evidence at the inquiry into Alexandra.
Thandeka Mbassa (2nd left) of the Gauteng department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs gave evidence at the inquiry into Alexandra.
Image: Zoe Postman/GroundUp

The City of Johannesburg is battling to enforce bylaws in Alexandra, according to the Gauteng provincial Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) head, Thandeka Mbassa.

“The level of lawlessness in Alexandra is concerning,” she told the the inquiry into Alexandra by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and the Public Protector’s office on Monday, reports GroundUp. This was the third sitting of the inquiry.

Cogta is responsible for oversight of all municipalities in Gauteng to ensure that they fulfill their responsibilities.

The hearing follows a spate of protests in April. Its purpose is to consider some of the issues raised during protests such as the lack of housing, water, sanitation and overcrowding in the township. The inquiry will also look into allegations of corruption in the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP) - a project initially worth R1.3bn, launched in 2001 to develop Alexandra.

“We have noticed that the city has created numerous bylaws that deal with the pertinent issues in Alex. The bylaws do exist but the ability to enforce them is a challenge,” Mbassa told the panel.

Protest 'ringleaders' linked to Alex Renewal Project contract: Mashaba

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday that “alarming information is coming forward, proving the vested interests of the leaders of the ...
News
1 month ago

She said Cogta had realised from the city’s submission to the inquiry that it needed more support.

Bylaws regarding land occupations, waste management, occupation of buildings and street trading were the most difficult ones to enforce in Alexandra, according to Mbassa.

She said this was because of a distance between the city and the community. She said Cogta and the city needed to find new ways to develop the area by “making community members our partners in development”.

Mbassa denied that the city was neglecting Alexandra. She said it was trying its best to enforce bylaws but “the Alexandra situation is one of a kind”. On street trading, she said, “you can’t even dream of enforcing bylaws because there is just a complete violation everywhere”.

“There are many other townships where there is poverty but the bylaws are being implemented.”

Mbassa said failure to pay for municipal services was also a big challenge for the city, which hindered its ability to invest and develop Alexandra. Cogta had been working with the city to help it collect revenue.

But communities also had a responsibility to work with the city and respect the rights of other community members, she said.

“The commission is concerned about protecting the rights of community members. But when are we going to have a conversation about respecting the rights of their fellow community members?” Mbassa asked.

She said land occupations were taking place on open school grounds in violation of the rights of learners and other community members. “People are being prevented from going to work, kids are being stopped from attending school,” she said.

She urged the SAHRC to engage with community members on respecting other community members’ rights.

The inquiry continues on Tuesday.

  • This article was first published on GroundUp

MORE

Temporary shelter for families whose shacks were demolished in Alex

Gauteng's human settlements department will erect temporary structures to accommodate residents whose shacks were demolished in Alexandra.
News
1 day ago

Four arrested for 'illegally' evicting Alexandra family

Four people have been arrested for allegedly illegally evicting an Alexandra family twice in two weeks the Johannesburg Metro Police Department ...
News
1 week ago

How expropriation without compensation works in Alexandra

Sibusiso Vumase was entertaining guests when he heard a loud knock on his front door last Thursday evening. When he opened the door, a group of ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Crowdfunding campaign soars for hero petrol attendant South Africa
  4. R90m contract 'a conduit' for 'benefit' of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko South Africa
  5. ANC 'integrity' backlash News

Latest Videos

'This thing has blown my mind': Meet the hero petrol attendant who helped 'save ...
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X