Human rights commission told about 'lawlessness' in Alexandra

She said Cogta had realised from the city’s submission to the inquiry that it needed more support.

Bylaws regarding land occupations, waste management, occupation of buildings and street trading were the most difficult ones to enforce in Alexandra, according to Mbassa.

She said this was because of a distance between the city and the community. She said Cogta and the city needed to find new ways to develop the area by “making community members our partners in development”.

Mbassa denied that the city was neglecting Alexandra. She said it was trying its best to enforce bylaws but “the Alexandra situation is one of a kind”. On street trading, she said, “you can’t even dream of enforcing bylaws because there is just a complete violation everywhere”.

“There are many other townships where there is poverty but the bylaws are being implemented.”

Mbassa said failure to pay for municipal services was also a big challenge for the city, which hindered its ability to invest and develop Alexandra. Cogta had been working with the city to help it collect revenue.

But communities also had a responsibility to work with the city and respect the rights of other community members, she said.

“The commission is concerned about protecting the rights of community members. But when are we going to have a conversation about respecting the rights of their fellow community members?” Mbassa asked.

She said land occupations were taking place on open school grounds in violation of the rights of learners and other community members. “People are being prevented from going to work, kids are being stopped from attending school,” she said.

She urged the SAHRC to engage with community members on respecting other community members’ rights.

The inquiry continues on Tuesday.



