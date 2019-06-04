It’s tiaras at dawn as beauty fights for booty

A dethroned beauty queen is going to have to take her successor to court, as part of an application against the pageant’s organisers who she claims failed to deliver on their promise of R500,000 in prizes.

Saumya Tiwari Gautam, the initial 2018 winner of Mrs India South Africa, has taken the organisers to court, resulting in her title being withdrawn and awarded to the competition’s first princess, Daphnie Singh. However, the high court has set aside Gautam’s application to allow her to add Singh to the list of respondents.



