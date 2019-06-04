South Africa

N2 closed after truck driver and assistant shot on Durban highway

04 June 2019 - 10:36 By Orrin Singh
Rescure Care paramedics attend to a truck driver and his conductor who were both critically wounded during a shooting on the busy Higginson highway on Tuesday.
Image: Rescue Care

The N2 in Durban between the M1 and M7 off-ramps northbound at Higginson highway has been temporarily closed after a truck driver and his conductor were shot on Tuesday. 

According to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care Paramedics, the two were critically injured.

"The Lenmed 1 Aeromedical helicopter is mobile to assist. The N2 North will be closed," Jamieson said. 

Police have yet to respond to queries. 

This is a developing story. 

