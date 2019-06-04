N2 closed after truck driver and assistant shot on Durban highway
04 June 2019 - 10:36
The N2 in Durban between the M1 and M7 off-ramps northbound at Higginson highway has been temporarily closed after a truck driver and his conductor were shot on Tuesday.
According to Garrith Jamieson of Rescue Care Paramedics, the two were critically injured.
86657: Crash on N2 Northbound after Higginson Highway Traffic Halted. Expect Delays https://t.co/F2AoJLOyQB pic.twitter.com/GRnHIvWB3G— i-traffic KZN (@i_trafficKZN) June 4, 2019
"The Lenmed 1 Aeromedical helicopter is mobile to assist. The N2 North will be closed," Jamieson said.
Police have yet to respond to queries.
This is a developing story.