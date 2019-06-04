Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of kindness

Shell chairman Hloniphizwe Mtolo has thanked the hero petrol attendant who captured the hearts of South Africans and pledged to donate R500,000 to a charity of his choice and nominated him for an internal excellence award.

“I’ve seen the good news and wanted to call and congratulate you for the good work you have done,” he told Nkosikho Mbele.

“We have decided to respond to what the public has done and donate half a million rand to a charity that you will choose,” he said.

Mbele gained overnight stardom after paying for a customer’s fuel at the Shell petrol station where he works when he noticed her fuel gauge was low.

His act of kindness sparked a massive response online and thousands of South Africans donated towards a BackaBuddy account, a fund that had amassed more than R469,000 by 9:45am on Tuesday.

Combined with the Shell donation, almost R1m has been raised in response to his good deed.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula “saluted” Shell and posted the video of the Shell chairman commending one of his most famous employees.