South Africa

Northern Cape cop arrested for brutal murder of girlfriend

04 June 2019 - 16:50 By Nico Gous
A police officer from Springbok in the Northern Cape was arrested and is being investigated by Ipid for allegedly killing his 23-year-old girlfriend.
A police officer from Springbok in the Northern Cape was arrested and is being investigated by Ipid for allegedly killing his 23-year-old girlfriend.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a police officer in the Northern Cape who allegedly murdered his 23-year-old girlfriend.

“It is alleged that on May 31, a Springbok-based police officer, Caiphus Hinana, assaulted his girlfriend with a baseball bat and drove over her, which resulted in her death,” said Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini on Tuesday.

Hinana appeared in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court on Monday and will appear again on Friday for a formal bail application. He will remain in custody.

READ MORE:

Armed robbers raid house on farm near Paarl

Police have confirmed that a woman has been attacked at her home on a farm in Klapmuts in the early hours of Tuesday.
News
9 hours ago

Son who stole post office keys from parents to bag R100,000 gets jail time

A teenager who stole a bunch of keys from his parents' bedroom at night and used them to steal R100,000 from a post office has been sentenced to 12 ...
News
6 hours ago

Farm attacks have 'doubled' in Western Cape since last year, says AfriForum

The number of farm attacks reported in the Western Cape more than doubled in the first five months of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018, says ...
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Crowdfunding campaign soars for hero petrol attendant South Africa
  4. R90m contract 'a conduit' for 'benefit' of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko South Africa
  5. ANC 'integrity' backlash News

Latest Videos

Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X