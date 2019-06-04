Northern Cape cop arrested for brutal murder of girlfriend

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a police officer in the Northern Cape who allegedly murdered his 23-year-old girlfriend.

“It is alleged that on May 31, a Springbok-based police officer, Caiphus Hinana, assaulted his girlfriend with a baseball bat and drove over her, which resulted in her death,” said Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini on Tuesday.

Hinana appeared in the Springbok Magistrate’s Court on Monday and will appear again on Friday for a formal bail application. He will remain in custody.