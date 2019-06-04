Son who stole post office keys from parents to bag R100,000 gets jail time

A teenager who stole a bunch of keys from his parents' bedroom and used them to steal nearly R100,000 from a post office branch has been sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Donovan Ferreira, 18, and Elroy Kleinhans, 22, were found guilty of housebreaking and theft and each sentenced to 12 months by the Paterson Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Monday.

The pair broke into the Paterson post office on May 31 around 10pm and stole a bag containing almost R100,000 in cash from the safe.

The burglary was reported to the police the next day and the two were arrested within hours. All of the cash was recovered.

"It was established that Ferreira is the son of a post office employee who had the keys to the post office," said police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge.