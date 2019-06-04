South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash directly, despite him 'requesting' it
South Africans have expressed their anger over the news that the money gathered for petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele would not be paid directly to him, even though the viral campaign where funds have been allocated insists that he requested it manage the cash.
Mbele gained overnight fame after a post about his kindness went viral.
A woman named Monet van Deventer took to Facebook to share the story of how Mbele had helped her by paying for her petrol after she had forgotten her purse at home.
Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele helped a woman at Shell Ultra City outside Cape Town by using his own money to buy fuel for the motorist who had forgotten her bank card on May 30 2019.
Van Deventer started a crowdfunding campaign for Mbele with the aim of raising R100,000. The campaign easily surpassed that target and has so far raised R400,000.
However BackaBuddy NPC, the site which hosted the campaign, tweeted that the funds raised would not go directly to him and would instead be managed by the crowdfunding platform.
According to BackaBuddy, Mbele asked for the money to be handled this way.
Funds raised by this campaign will be administered by BackaBuddy NPC and transferred directly to the relevant institutions for Nkosi’s children’s education.
Funds WILL NOT be paid into Nkosi’s PERSONAL BANK ACCOUNT.https://t.co/MZU2oJiGBG
Many viewed this as a scam - here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
We as https://t.co/p6lRQRBByN, who contributed to this fundraising campaign do not condone the path you have chosen. We believed that our contribution was for the funds to reach Nkosi Mbhele with no other parties acting as conduits to the money. We are disappointed.— Akeldnok (@akeldnok) June 3, 2019
So they are now dictating how the petrol attendant should spend his money?— lungelo buthelezi (@lungistorol) June 3, 2019
Its true mfwetho.. our brother got screwed while being praised..😔— 🖕extrovertKIDDKAY🤓 (@MSL9000) June 3, 2019
So the R100 petrol attendant dude Nkosi whom the nation donated over R200k for is told "nah dude, we can't give you the money we'll administer it for you" and now y'all mad? Hahahah, @backabuddy probably looking at y'all like 👇 pic.twitter.com/6BZPWu3Flf— Demi-God (@demidashgod) June 3, 2019
A video is not solid evidence of his true intention. It will be scripted and recorded under duress.— bontle (@bontlelq) June 3, 2019
According to BackaBuddy, it will share Mbele's response today, adding that it is acting on his "express wishes" that were inspired by his "not living in a safe area".