South Africa

South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash directly, despite him 'requesting' it

04 June 2019 - 07:52 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele allegedly asked to not get the R400k directly.
Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele allegedly asked to not get the R400k directly.
Image: Monet van Deventer via Facebook

South Africans have expressed their anger over the news that the money gathered for petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele would not be paid directly to him, even though the viral campaign where funds have been allocated insists that he requested it manage the cash.

Mbele gained overnight fame after a post about his kindness went viral.

A woman named Monet van Deventer took to Facebook to share the story of how Mbele had helped her by paying for her petrol after she had forgotten her purse at home.

Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele helped a woman at Shell Ultra City outside Cape Town by using his own money to buy fuel for the motorist who had forgotten her bank card on May 30 2019.

Van Deventer started a crowdfunding campaign for Mbele with the aim of raising R100,000. The campaign easily surpassed that target and has so far raised R400,000.

However BackaBuddy NPC, the site which hosted the campaign, tweeted that the funds raised would not go directly to him and would instead be managed by the crowdfunding platform.

According to BackaBuddy, Mbele asked for the money to be handled this way.

Many viewed this as a scam  - here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

According to BackaBuddy, it will share Mbele's response today, adding that it is acting on his "express wishes" that were inspired by his "not living in a safe area".

READ MORE:

Petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele keen to ensure criminals do not target him

Inspirational petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele will spend the R400,000 donated to him so far in a crowdfunding campaign on his two children's ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | 'This thing has blown my mind': Meet Nkosikho Mbele - the hero petrol attendant

TimesLIVE meets the petrol attendant who has become a bit of a celebrity at his workplace.
News
19 hours ago

Crowdfunding campaign soars for hero petrol attendant

A crowdfunding campaign for petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele whose act of kindness warmed hearts across South Africa has raised more than R282,000 to ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Crowdfunding campaign soars for hero petrol attendant South Africa
  4. R90m contract 'a conduit' for 'benefit' of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko South Africa
  5. ANC 'integrity' backlash News

Latest Videos

'This thing has blown my mind': Meet the hero petrol attendant who helped 'save ...
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X