South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash directly, despite him 'requesting' it

South Africans have expressed their anger over the news that the money gathered for petrol attendant Nkosikho Mbele would not be paid directly to him, even though the viral campaign where funds have been allocated insists that he requested it manage the cash.

Mbele gained overnight fame after a post about his kindness went viral.

A woman named Monet van Deventer took to Facebook to share the story of how Mbele had helped her by paying for her petrol after she had forgotten her purse at home.