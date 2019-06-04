South Africa

Suspended sentence for dad who shot his son by mistake in Ennerdale

04 June 2019 - 14:12 By Tankiso Makhetha
Sibusiso Emmanuel Tshabalala in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court during a previous court appearance.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

An emotional Emmanuel Sibusiso Tshabalala has been served a suspended sentence for the fatal shooting of his 16-year-old son, Luyanda.

He appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He was handed a 10-year direct imprisonment sentence, wholly suspended for five years, reported SowetanLIVE.

Tshabalala was sleeping in his car after dropping off his son for evening classes on June 5 last year. He was woken by knocking on the window and‚ thinking he was in danger‚ fired his gun.

He said in an affidavit presented to court that after firing the weapon‚ Luyanda had called: "Daddy‚ it's me."

He got out of the vehicle‚ went to his son and then rushed him to get medical help - but there was nothing that could be done to save his life.

Tshabalala, who was employed as a security officer at the vehicle unit of the SA Police Service in Krugersdorp, said the incident would haunt him for the rest of his life.

During an earlier court appearance, TimesLIVE reported that magistrate Maggie van der Merwe said: “I can only describe this incident as a tragedy.”

