Tshwane restores power to multiple areas, mayor to inspect repairs

04 June 2019
Technicians are restoring electricity supply in Tshwane.
Areas of Pretoria East and Centurion affected by Tuesday morning's power outage are expected to be back online by 2pm, the city of Tshwane says.

Repairs are under way and several of the affected suburbs have already been switched back on.

Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has announced an on-site visit at midday to check on the progress made by the city's technicians.

The municipality said in a statement that the areas had been without power due to a 132kV trip at the Njala substation, subsequently updating this to say technicians had found a switch in the substation had burnt and were working on repairs.

