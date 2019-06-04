Twitter weighs in on Forest High School stabbing: 'Parents must check in with their children'

South Africans are reeling in shock and anger following the murder of a 16-year-old pupil who was stabbed to death allegedly by a grade 11 pupil.

The incident took place at Forest High School in Turffontein on Monday. The fight saw two other learners being admitted to hospital after sustaining stab wounds.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi broke the news on Twitter as he made his way to the school.