South Africa

Twitter weighs in on Forest High School stabbing: 'Parents must check in with their children'

04 June 2019 - 10:23 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The body of a Grade 10 pupil who was killed by a fellow pupil at Forest High School in Turffontein, south of Johannesburg, is carried into a forensic van on 3 June 2019.
The body of a Grade 10 pupil who was killed by a fellow pupil at Forest High School in Turffontein, south of Johannesburg, is carried into a forensic van on 3 June 2019.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

South Africans are reeling in shock and anger following the murder of a 16-year-old pupil who was stabbed to death allegedly by a grade 11 pupil.

The incident took place at Forest High School in Turffontein on Monday. The fight saw two other learners being admitted to hospital after sustaining stab wounds. 

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi broke the news on Twitter as he made his way to the school. 

Scores of people are pleading with parents to "check in with their children",  while others have praised the police for arresting the alleged perpetrator. 

READ MORE:

Suspect arrested for slaying of Forest High School pupil

Gauteng police arrested a 19-year-old boy on Monday hours after he allegedly killed a pupil and stabbed two others at a high school in Johannesburg.
News
15 hours ago

Grade 8 pupils accused of killing fellow pupil: Panyaza Lesufi

Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng education MEC, said on Monday he had been informed that two grade 8 pupils had allegedly stabbed a grade 10 pupil to ...
News
21 hours ago

'He was just a good boy who loved school': Family mourns slain teen

Scenes of disbelief, shock, and grief emerged as family members sat across from police crime scene tape that surrounded the lifeless body of ...
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Crowdfunding campaign soars for hero petrol attendant South Africa
  4. R90m contract 'a conduit' for 'benefit' of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko South Africa
  5. ANC 'integrity' backlash News

Latest Videos

'This thing has blown my mind': Meet the hero petrol attendant who helped 'save ...
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X