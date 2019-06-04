Twitter weighs in on Forest High School stabbing: 'Parents must check in with their children'
South Africans are reeling in shock and anger following the murder of a 16-year-old pupil who was stabbed to death allegedly by a grade 11 pupil.
The incident took place at Forest High School in Turffontein on Monday. The fight saw two other learners being admitted to hospital after sustaining stab wounds.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi broke the news on Twitter as he made his way to the school.
Scores of people are pleading with parents to "check in with their children", while others have praised the police for arresting the alleged perpetrator.
I’m so speechless. The way children are killing each other; so gruesome, so remorseless, so heartless. 💔#ForestHighSchool— #LupusAwarenessMonth (@Lelo_Nompu) June 3, 2019
This is very sad and painful, we are optimistic that the MEC will find a lasting solutions to these challenges, as a member of this community indeed we are ravaged by crime on daily basis, I have been a victim myself, more police visibility #ForestHighSchool— Entrepreneur-0114340174/0603234241 (@OhNganeYami) June 4, 2019
Being a parent is so challenging in this world where nothing is hidden and everything is at their disposal #ForestHighSchool— Nqobile (@Nqobile_Coomalo) June 3, 2019
A learner who is 18+ feels like an adult. Teachers can barely tell them what to do. We need to overhaul our school system in #SouthAfrica. May the soul of the young lad rest in peace. What a tragic event for both families#ForestHighSchool— BENNY (@bennycdoze) June 4, 2019
Parents are what is wrong with our schools. #ForestHighSchool #ForestHighStabbing— Boitumelo (@princess_boiti) June 3, 2019
Ngabe libizwa ngokuthini lelidimoni elingenile ezinganeni zethu# God ngenelela siyakudinga #ForestHighSchool— Gift Hadebe (@GiftHadebe1) June 3, 2019
#ForestHighSchool I'm terrified for my young bro at School . No one is safe 🇿🇦💔 pic.twitter.com/tWqN5t3YMA— #SayNoToYouthKilings🇿🇦💔 (@ThusoTshiloane1) June 3, 2019
It's amusing that the parents are calling out the principal... No look at how you bring up your kids... Every person becomes who they are from their upbringing #ForestHighSchool— Sami ♡♡ (@_Sami_L_) June 3, 2019
I think it's time parents make sure that their kids know God frm a young age. We must start becoming praying families. #ForestHighSchool— welile mkhwanazi (@welile01) June 3, 2019
The lack of discipline in our homes results in such things. Physically assulting teachers, stabbings, gangsterism. How long will we blame government and not look at our upbringings? Ourselves? No man. #ForestHighSchool— charity (@chari_tee) June 3, 2019