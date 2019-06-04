WATCH | 22 shacks gutted in Durban fire
Members of eThekwini Fire and Rescue worked tirelessly to put out a raging fire which destroyed 22 shacks at Sim Place informal settlement in Effingham on Tuesday.
When TimesLIVE arrived at the scene, members of the fire department were scrambling to get down an embankment to the fire which has unleashed plumes of black smoke into the Durban sky.
Divisional commander for eThekwini Fire and Rescue Bruce de Gier said no one was injured in the blaze.
"A lot of the people were away at work."
Members of #eThekwini Fire and Rescue are currently battling a fire which has broken out at an informal settlement on Sim Place in Kenville, Durban. @TimesLIVE @yasantha #ShackFire pic.twitter.com/cR82HZ0OK4— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) June 4, 2019
De Gier said they would be investigating the cause of the fire.
"We weren't able to get much information from the people at the scene but we will be investigating further to determine the cause," he said.