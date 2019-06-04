WATCH | 22 shacks gutted in Durban fire

Members of eThekwini Fire and Rescue worked tirelessly to put out a raging fire which destroyed 22 shacks at Sim Place informal settlement in Effingham on Tuesday.

When TimesLIVE arrived at the scene, members of the fire department were scrambling to get down an embankment to the fire which has unleashed plumes of black smoke into the Durban sky.

Divisional commander for eThekwini Fire and Rescue Bruce de Gier said no one was injured in the blaze.

"A lot of the people were away at work."