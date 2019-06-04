Weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain in Cape Town
The SA Weather Service has warned Capetonians to expect strong winds and heavy rain between Tuesday and Wednesday, with over 30mm of rainfall expected in the Cape metro.
A weather warning was posted on Monday evening but only light showers affected the CBD leading up to the afternoon as a cold front brushed more gently than anticipated along the coast.
Strong south-westerly winds reaching up to 90km/h can be expected along the coast on Wednesday. Those planning on heading out to sea were urged to reconsider.
The rain is welcome news for residents in the drought-stricken province as dam levels continue to rise.
Good morning. A cold front is approaching the south-western Cape and will make landfall tomorrow. Rain is expected throughout the day over the south-western parts of the Western Cape (04 June) with 15-25mm possible and 30-40mm possible in the south-western mountains. pic.twitter.com/liQVbtodbv— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 3, 2019
According to the City of Cape Town's website, the province's biggest storage dam, Theewaterskloof, is nearly twice as full as it was at the same time in 2018, currently sitting at 36% capacity.
Although some residents may welcome the rain, systems such as this can pose a risk of flooding in low-lying areas.
A very windy day expected along the coastal areas tomorrow (Wednesday 05 June). Those who plan to go out to sea please reconsider. Strong winds expected along the south coast of Western and Eastern Cape with very rough sea conditions. Please be advised about the following alerts. pic.twitter.com/sDVMtc5lKL— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 4, 2019
In other parts of the country, Johannesburg was expected to have sunny weather reaching a maximum temperature of 20°C on Tuesday.
Durban was expected to be 27ºC.