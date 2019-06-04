Weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain in Cape Town

The SA Weather Service has warned Capetonians to expect strong winds and heavy rain between Tuesday and Wednesday, with over 30mm of rainfall expected in the Cape metro.

A weather warning was posted on Monday evening but only light showers affected the CBD leading up to the afternoon as a cold front brushed more gently than anticipated along the coast.

Strong south-westerly winds reaching up to 90km/h can be expected along the coast on Wednesday. Those planning on heading out to sea were urged to reconsider.

The rain is welcome news for residents in the drought-stricken province as dam levels continue to rise.