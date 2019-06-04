South Africa

Weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain in Cape Town

04 June 2019 - 14:40 By Dan Meyer
Cape Town can expect windy, wet weather on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Cape Town can expect windy, wet weather on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Image: 123RF/Surut Wattanamaetee

The SA Weather Service has warned Capetonians to expect strong winds and heavy rain between Tuesday and Wednesday, with over 30mm of rainfall expected in the Cape metro.

A weather warning was posted on Monday evening but only light showers affected the CBD leading up to the afternoon as a cold front brushed more gently than anticipated along the coast.

Strong south-westerly winds reaching up to 90km/h can be expected along the coast on Wednesday. Those planning on heading out to sea were urged to reconsider.

The rain is welcome news for residents in the drought-stricken province as dam levels continue to rise.

According to the City of Cape Town's website, the province's biggest storage dam, Theewaterskloof, is nearly twice as full as it was at the same time in 2018, currently sitting at 36% capacity.

Although some residents may welcome the rain, systems such as this can pose a risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

In other parts of the country, Johannesburg was expected to have sunny weather reaching a maximum temperature of 20°C on Tuesday.

Durban was expected to be 27ºC.

MORE

Officials see little chance of finding missing climbers alive after Himalayan avalanche

Two Indian air force helicopters conducted reconnaissance missions around the Nanda Devi mountain in the Himalayas for eight missing climbers without ...
News
2 days ago

Millions without power after tornado hits Ohio

A huge tornado that plowed through the central US state of Ohio injured several people and left millions more without power, officials said Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Sydney imposes first water restrictions in decade

Sydney on Tuesday announced its first major water restrictions in a decade, putting limits on homes and businesses amid a record-breaking drought.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Crowdfunding campaign soars for hero petrol attendant South Africa
  4. R90m contract 'a conduit' for 'benefit' of ex-Eskom boss Matshela Koko South Africa
  5. ANC 'integrity' backlash News

Latest Videos

Minibus taxi vs F1 car: Stunt in Cape Town blows spectators away
Another Ford ablaze in Johannesburg
X