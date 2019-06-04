South Africa

Woman critically injured after being driven over by alleged hijackers

04 June 2019 - 08:42 By TimesLIVE
A female security guard was struck by a car being driven by alleged robbers.
Image: Netcare911

A female Pretoria security guard was struck down and driven over by a car driven by alleged hijackers outside a shopping centre, according to paramedics.

Netcare911 said they were called out at 11:40am on Monday to Klippan Road, Montana.

"It was alleged that a failed attempted hijacking took place in the shopping centre parking lot," said spokesman Shawn Herbst in a statement.

"The suspects then fled, driving over the security guard while trying to escape."

Paramedics said she sustained serious traumatic injuries requiring advanced life support intervention to stabilise her.

She was transported by ambulance in a critical condition to hospital for further treatment.

