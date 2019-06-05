Alexandra police force is far too small, inquiry hears

The UN’s recommended policing ratio is one police officer to 288 residents and South Africa is currently averaging one officer to 348 residents, Mawela told the panel. Based on a census in 2014, he said there were about 177,000 residents in Alexandra and 243 police officers operating in the area. (The 2011 census gives the population of Alexandra as nearly 180,000. Unless there has been an exodus from the township, by GroundUp’s estimate the population would have grown to roughly 205,000 to 215,000 in 2019.)

“We are not even close to the national or the UN ratio … but that doesn’t mean that we are unable to render the basic policing services to the community of Alexandra,” he said.

Senior legal officer on the panel Alexandra Fitzgerald urged Saps to look for the latest population statistics in Alexandra, “because some have even put it at 500,000, which may mean you are further away from the UN and national standard ratio than you think”. (It is extremely unlikely that Alexandra’s population is as high as 500,000.)

Mawela said the station resource allocation was calculated using an efficiency index which largely depended on population size. In Alexandra, he said they “currently do not have what we want”. He said the station should have at least 70 more staff members than it currently has.

Station commander of Alexandra police station Johannes Tau told the panel that there was only one police station servicing the whole township.

But Mawela said in the last financial year, despite being under-resourced, the Alexandra police station had managed to remove itself from the top 40 police stations with the most serious crime statistics.