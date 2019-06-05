Alexandra timeline: From the shutdown to Herman Mashaba's address post-demolitions

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba met with the community of Alexandra on Monday, following a demolition of houses by the Red Ants on Friday.

The community resorted to weeks of protest action pre-elections, lamenting a lack of service delivery and corruption.

The ANC and DA were at loggerheads for weeks amid the protests, with each blaming the other for the appalling state of the township.

Here is a lead-up to Mashaba’s recent meeting with the community:

Alexandra shutdown

The plight of Alexandra residents dominated social media platforms as the community took to the streets to protest the lack of service delivery, alleged illegal allocation of RDP houses to foreigners, as well as mushrooming illegal structures, including shacks. Hundreds of people rallied together and used the #AlexTotalShutdown to engage political leaders.