South Africa

'Beautiful' newborn baby girl found abandoned at Durban service station

05 June 2019 - 16:06 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A newborn baby girl was found outside the Engen convenience centre in the Point area in Durban
A newborn baby girl was found outside the Engen convenience centre in the Point area in Durban
Image: File / Thinkstock

An Engen convenience centre employee was out and about as usual during his lunch break on Tuesday when he stumbled upon a newborn baby.

Wrapped in a floral shawl, the baby was abandoned on the pathway, near a garden area, outside the Engen Ushaka convenience centre in the Point area of Durban.

"The man, who works in the food court, was making his usual rounds during his lunch break when he found the baby. We were all surprised," an admin employee, who wanted to be identified only as Shaza, told TimesLIVE.

This beautiful baby was abandoned in the bushes at our service station @engenushaka our attendant found her and she is...

Posted by Engen uShaka convenience center on Wednesday, June 5, 2019

The police was called in while everyone "oohed and aahed" over the baby girl.

"The baby has been taken to a safe place. We just hope that someone comes forward with information soon," Shaza said.

She said the service station's CCTV camera did not cover the area where the baby was found.

A case of child abandonment was opened at Point police station.

JMPD officers save baby abandoned on election day

As South Africans made their way to voting stations on Wednesday, two JMPD officers helped rescue an abandoned newborn baby.
News
3 weeks ago

Baby boy dumped at Polokwane restaurant

Warmly wrapped in a soft white blanket, wearing a yellow hat and a blue top, the alert eyes of a baby caught the attention of a restaurant diner.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  4. Petrol bombed truck driver fights for his life South Africa
  5. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa

Latest Videos

6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
X