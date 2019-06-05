'Beautiful' newborn baby girl found abandoned at Durban service station
An Engen convenience centre employee was out and about as usual during his lunch break on Tuesday when he stumbled upon a newborn baby.
Wrapped in a floral shawl, the baby was abandoned on the pathway, near a garden area, outside the Engen Ushaka convenience centre in the Point area of Durban.
"The man, who works in the food court, was making his usual rounds during his lunch break when he found the baby. We were all surprised," an admin employee, who wanted to be identified only as Shaza, told TimesLIVE.
This beautiful baby was abandoned in the bushes at our service station @engenushaka our attendant found her and she is...Posted by Engen uShaka convenience center on Wednesday, June 5, 2019
The police was called in while everyone "oohed and aahed" over the baby girl.
"The baby has been taken to a safe place. We just hope that someone comes forward with information soon," Shaza said.
She said the service station's CCTV camera did not cover the area where the baby was found.
A case of child abandonment was opened at Point police station.