'Beautiful' newborn baby girl found abandoned at Durban service station

An Engen convenience centre employee was out and about as usual during his lunch break on Tuesday when he stumbled upon a newborn baby.

Wrapped in a floral shawl, the baby was abandoned on the pathway, near a garden area, outside the Engen Ushaka convenience centre in the Point area of Durban.

"The man, who works in the food court, was making his usual rounds during his lunch break when he found the baby. We were all surprised," an admin employee, who wanted to be identified only as Shaza, told TimesLIVE.