South Africa

Broken signalling system and failed brakes led to Pretoria train crash

05 June 2019 - 18:03 By Nico Gous
The signalling system between the Eerste Fabrieke and Pienaarspoort stations has been broken for about two years.
The signalling system between the Eerste Fabrieke and Pienaarspoort stations has been broken for about two years.
Image: 123rf.com/Marina Pissarova

The signalling systems between two stations in Pretoria was broken for about two years and contributed to the train crash on Saturday.

That is what the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) found in its preliminary investigation after a Prasa train and a Transnet tamping machine crashed at the Eerste Fabrieke station, injuring 64 commuters and two crew members.

The RSR found the Transnet tamping machine failed at the Greenview station and lost its brakes, leading it to accelerate before crashing into the stationary Prasa train at Eerste Fabrieke station.

"Communication between the crew of the tamping machine and the Centralised Train Control (CTC) centre failed," said newly appointed transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday.

Passengers injured in Mamelodi train crash

At least 50 people were injured when a railway maintenance locomotive rolled into a passenger train at Mamelodi, Pretoria.
News
3 days ago

The RSR also found the signalling system between the Eerste Fabrieke and Pienaarspoort stations has been broken for about two years.

"This is a matter of serious concern due to the heightened risk of manual authorisation. It is clear from the report that the train crew performed their duties with diligence, calm and professionalism and averted many more potential injuries," Mbalula said.

The RSR also found commuters interfered with the driver by activating the alarm when he tried to move the train backwards to avoid the crash.

"It is equally alarming to learn that passengers ignored the driver's instruction to evacuate the train, resulting in injuries that could have been avoided. This should not be construed as apportioning any blame to those who were injured in the incident," Mbalula said.

Mbalula believes train safety is a "collective responsibility".

"It is only when we work together and respect safety protocols in our railways that we can save life and limb."

MORE:

State capture inquiry: Transnet lost almost R1bn in locomotive tender

Transnet lost out on hundreds of millions of rands due to a controversial 2015 decision to swap interest fees on a multi-billion rand loan to finance ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Cape Town 'train arsonist' to spend 30 days in psychiatric hospital

Thobela Xoseni, the alleged Cape Town Metrorail train arsonist, was officially ordered on Tuesday to spend the next 30 days in the Valkenberg ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. South Africans go in after hearing that petrol attendant won't get cash ... South Africa
  2. Sorry, Sars ‘rogue unit’ ruling was my bad: judge South Africa
  3. Nkosikho Mbele thrilled as Shell donates R500,000 to charity after his act of ... South Africa
  4. Petrol bombed truck driver fights for his life South Africa
  5. 'I feel like I'm dreaming': petrol attendant stunned by reaction after paying ... South Africa

Latest Videos

6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
X