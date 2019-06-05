South Africa

Cape Town N1 shootout leads to capture of suspected drug dealer

05 June 2019 - 15:36 By Dan Meyer
A high-speed car chase and subsequent shootout on the N1 near Kraaifontein led to the arrest of a suspected drug dealer on Wednesday. File photo
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A shootout on the N1 near Kraaifontein has led to the arrest of a 59-year-old suspected drug dealer and left both lanes of the busy stretch of highway closed in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said that information was received about a possible drug deal in the area and pursued a 59-year-old man who "fled in his VW Polo when he became aware of police presence".

"Following a high-speed pursuit in the opposite direction on the N1 freeway, the suspect was arrested on a charge of attempted murder. During his arrest he sustained a gunshot wound for which he was treated," said Traut.

Information circulating on social media suggested that there were fatalities following the operation but Traut said that that was not true. 

The highway was closed following the incident.

