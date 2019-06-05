Cape Town N1 shootout leads to capture of suspected drug dealer

A shootout on the N1 near Kraaifontein has led to the arrest of a 59-year-old suspected drug dealer and left both lanes of the busy stretch of highway closed in Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said that information was received about a possible drug deal in the area and pursued a 59-year-old man who "fled in his VW Polo when he became aware of police presence".

"Following a high-speed pursuit in the opposite direction on the N1 freeway, the suspect was arrested on a charge of attempted murder. During his arrest he sustained a gunshot wound for which he was treated," said Traut.